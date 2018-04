13-year-old boy missing from Hermosa for nearly a month

Police are searching for a 13-year-old boy who has been missing from the Northwest Side Hermosa neighborhood for nearly a month.

Juan Garcia was last seen March 28 in the 2200 block of North Tripp, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

Garcia is described as a 5-foot-3, 120-pound Hispanic boy with brown eyes, black hair and a medium complexion, police said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call (312) 745-6110.