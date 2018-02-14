13-year-old boy reported missing from Hermosa

Police are looking for a 13-year-old boy who went missing Tuesday from the Hermosa neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Juan Garcia was last seen about 6:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of North Kilbourn Avenue, according to a missing person alert from the Chicago Police Department.

Garcia was wearing a black sweatshirt, Adidas sweatpants and black gym shoes, police said.

He was described as a 5-foot-3, 100-pound Hispanic boy with light complexion, brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the boy’s whereabouts should contact the Area North Special Victims Unit at (312) 744-8266.