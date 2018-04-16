13-year-old boy reported missing from Park Manor

Police are searching for a 13-year-old boy who was reported missing Saturday morning from the Park Manor neighborhood on the South Side.

Mason Rattler was last seen about 10 a.m. near the 7300 block of South State, according to Chicago Police.

Rattler is described as a 4-foot-8, 70-pound black boy with brown eyes, black hair with blue highlights and a medium complexion, according to Chicago Police. He was last seen wearing a black Columbia jacket, blue jeans and gray, low top Nike sneakers.

Anyone with information about Rattler’s whereabouts should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.