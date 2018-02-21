13-year-old boy reported missing from South Shore

A 13-year-old boy was reported missing Wednesday from the South Shore neighborhood.

Kavontay Davis was last seen about 6:30 a.m. on Feb. 15 in the 7600 block of South Phillips Avenue, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

He was described as a 5-foot-4, 120-pound black boy with brown eyes, black hair and a medium complexion, police said.

Davis was wearing a brown skull cap, brown jean jacked with a hood, red Chicago Bulls sweater with the Bulls logo on the top left chest, brown khakis and white Nike gym shoes, police said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts was asked to call the Area Central Special Victims Unit at (312) 747-8380.