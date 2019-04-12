Pair of 13-year-old boys wounded in Washington Park shooting

Two 13-year-old boys were running on a sidewalk when they were struck by gunfire Friday in Washington Park on the South Side.

The boys told investigators they heard shots and realized they were hit, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened about 9:15 p.m. in the 5200 block of South Calumet Avenue, according to police.

They were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, each with a gunshot wound to their thighs, police said. Both of their conditions were stabilized.

Just over an hour earlier, a man was shot and wounded nearby in the 5100 block of South Calumet Avenue.

The man took himself to the University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his back, police said.

