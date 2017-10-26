13-year-old girl missing from Chicago Lawn

Police are searching for a 13-year-old girl who reproted missing Wednesday from the Chicago Lawn neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Lekita Funches was last seen by her mother about 7 a.m. Wednesday, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police. She lives in the 6400 block of South Talman.

Funches is described as a 5-foot-7, 165-pound black girl with short black hair, brown eyes and dark complexion, police said. She was last seen wearing a purple, puffy, knee-length coat; red shirt, blue khaki pants, and black gym shoes; and was carrying a black book bag with red straps.

She might be near the 55th or 95th Red Line stations, the 6400 block of South Talman or the 1800 block of West Garfield, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Area Central Special Victims Unit at (312) 747-8380.