13-year-old girl missing from Greater Grand Crossing

Police are asking for the public’s help to find a 13-year-old girl who has been missing since Saturday from the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood on the South Side.

Modeyana Davis was last seen Saturday in the 400 block of East 71st Street, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

She is known to frequent the areas of 71st and Vernon, 59th and Loomis, and 72nd and Wentworth.

Modeyana is described as a 5-foot-2, 105-pound, black girl with medium complexion, brown eyes and black hair, police said. She was last seen wearing a purple and pink Adidas jacket, a white shirt with “NASA” in dark blue letters, blue jeans and black Puma shoes.

Anyone with information should contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.