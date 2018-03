13-year-old Gurnee girl reported missing

A 13-year-old girl was reported missing Thursday from north suburban Gurnee.

Alexandra Kobus was last seen about 9 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Kobus was described as a 5-foot-8, 170 pound girl, with light brown hair and brown eyes, police said. She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and black pants.

Anyone with information of her whereabouts was asked to call the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division at (847) 549-5200.