130th Street Bridge closed for repairs until Dec. 20

The 130th Bascule Bridge across the south branch of the Calumet River on the Far South Side will be closed for repairs until Dec. 20.

The closure was announced Monday by the Chicago Department of Transportation.

Drivers heading west should use Torrene Avenue to 103rd Street and then Doty Avenue as a detour, according to CDOT. Drivers going east should use Doty Avenue to 103rd Street to Torrence Avenue.