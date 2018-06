130th Street Bridge to close for a week for road resurfacing starting Sunday

The 130th Street Bridge across the south branch of the Calumet River will be closed for road resurfacing for a week beginning Sunday.

The bridge will be closed to traffic starting 5 p.m. Sunday through 5:30 a.m. the following Sunday, according to the Chicago Department of Transportation.

Drivers heading west should use Torrence Avenue to 103rd Street and then Doty Avenue as a detour, CDOT said. Drivers going east should use Doty Avenue to 103rd Street to Torrence Avenue as a detour.