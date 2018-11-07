Rodney Davis wins 13th District U.S. Congressional seat

Rodney Davis has won the 13th District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, defeating challenger Betsy Dirksen Londrigan , the according to returns as reported by the Associated Press.

The Sun-Times hasn’t endorsed a candidate for the 13th District U.S. Congressional seat.

Dirksen Londrigan , Democrat candidate, said she wants to defend access to quality, affordable health care, including Medicare and Social Security, and ensure hardworking Illinoisans have good-paying jobs and higher or continuing education opportunities. She’s a self-employed entrepreneur and works to raise awareness of the importance of children’s hospitals.