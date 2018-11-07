Rodney Davis has won the 13th District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, defeating challenger Betsy Dirksen Londrigan, the according to returns as reported by the Associated Press.
The Sun-Times hasn’t endorsed a candidate for the 13th District U.S. Congressional seat.
Dirksen Londrigan, Democrat candidate, said she wants to defend access to quality, affordable health care, including Medicare and Social Security, and ensure hardworking Illinoisans have good-paying jobs and higher or continuing education opportunities. She’s a self-employed entrepreneur and works to raise awareness of the importance of children’s hospitals.
Davis is the incumbent Republican candidate, who ran unopposed in the primary elections. He’s in his third term in Congress serving the 13th District of Illinois and previously served as projects director for Congressman John Shimkus (IL-15). He’s helped pass bills that help small businesses, farmers and improve waterways.
