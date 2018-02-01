14 people shot — 4 fatally — in Wednesday shootings across Chicago

Police investigate the scene a fatal shooting Wednesday night in the 7700 block of South Racine that left one man dead and another wounded. | Justin Jackson/Sun-Times

Four people were killed and 10 others, including an 11-year-old boy, were wounded in shootings across Chicago on Wednesday.

The most recent shooting happened at 11:20 p.m. in the South Side Gresham neighborhood, leaving one man dead and another wounded. The two men, ages 29 and 31, were shot while on foot in the 7700 block of South Racine, according to Chicago Police. The younger man was struck in the chest and pronounced dead at the scene, and the older man was shot in the leg and taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

Two people were killed just 10 minutes earlier in a Lawndale neighborhood shooting on the West Side. A male and a female were sitting in a vehicle in the 4700 block of West Arthington when they were each shot in the head, police said. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Wednesday’s first fatal shooting happened at 1:36 p.m. in the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side. Two men, ages 19 and 25, were arguing inside a home in the 11100 block of South Emerald when they both fired shots, police said. The teenager was struck in the head and died at the scene, while the other man was shot in the face and taken in good condition to Little Company of Mary Hospital.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has not identified any of the fatal gunshot victims.

The 11-year-old boy was shot and seriously wounded at 8:50 p.m. Wednesday in the East Side neighborhood on the Far South Side. He was standing in a home in the 10300 block of South Avenue N when a vehicle drove by and someone inside fired shots, police said. The boy, who was not the intended target, was struck in the left arm and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital.

Earlier Wednesday, three people were wounded in a single shooting in the Homan Square neighborhood on the West Side. They were standing outside at 9:47 a.m. in the 3300 block of West Harrison when a dark-colored vehicle drove by and someone in the back seat started shooting, police said.

All three of them showed up at Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. A 16-year-old boy suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the torso and one to the left leg, and was in critical condition. A 25-year-old man was shot twice in each leg, and a 19-year-old man was shot in the right calf — both of them were in good condition.

In other Wednesday shootings: