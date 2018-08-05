14 shot — 3 fatally — Saturday in city gun violence

Chicago gun violence left three people dead Saturday and at least 11 others wounded, including a man killed by stray gunfire as he was working in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

Shortly before noon, two men were working in the 6800 block of South Wood when two males started shooting at each other across the street, according to Chicago Police.

One of the workers, a 58-year-old man, was shot twice in the abdomen and was later pronounced at a hospital, police said. The other man, 47, was treated for a gunshot wound.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office didn’t immediately provide information about his death.

Earlier in the morning, a man was killed and a woman was wounded in a shooting in the West Side Austin neighborhood. The two were standing on a sidewalk about 12:55 a.m. in the 1700 block of North Mason Avenue when someone started shooting at them from across the street, police said.

They tried to take off in an SUV, but crashed into a parked vehicle in the 1600 block of North Mason. Joshua Campbell, 22, of Romeoville, was shot in his head and later died, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. The 20-year-old woman was treated for a gunshot wound to her foot.

In the first homicide during the 24-hour period Saturday, a man was shot to death in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side. Eric Johnson, 26, was walking on a sidewalk with a female companion about 12:40 a.m. in the 12200 block of South State Street when someone approached them on foot and opened fire, authorities said.

Johnson was shot multiple times in his back and was taken to Roseland Community Hospital, where he died, according to authorities. He lived on the same block where he was shot.

The last nonfatal shooting Saturday wounded a man in the Burnside neighborhood on the South Side. About 5:30 p.m., the 22-year-old was riding his back when a dark colored car pulled up and two people fired shots in the 500 block of East 92nd Street, according to police. He was struck in the forehead and was in good condition at a hospital.

In other shootings Saturday: