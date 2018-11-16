14-year-old boy dies after being pulled from school pool in Lansing

A 14-year-old boy died Friday after being found unresponsive in a pool days earlier at Thornton Fractional South in south suburban Lansing.

Emergency crews responded to the high school about 4:15 p.m. Wednesday and took the boy to Munster Community Hospital in Munster, Indiana, according to the Lansing Police Department.

The boy was later transferred to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died Friday, police said.

The boy, a student at Thornton Fractional North, had been practicing with the swim team in the deep end of the pool when he went underwater, police said. Another swimmer pulled him from the water and CPR was started prior to first responders arriving.

Police said the school is making grief counselors available to students.

A ruling on the cause of the boy’s death has not been released pending an autopsy by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.