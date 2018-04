14-year-old boy hit by vehicle while riding bike in Palmer Square

A 14-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle and seriously injured Friday morning in the Palmer Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The boy was riding a bicycle at 7:55 a.m. in the 2600 block of West Armitage when he was hit by the vehicle, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in serious condition with a head injury, police said.

It was not immediately clear whether any citations were issued after the crash.