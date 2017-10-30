14-year-old boy missing from Kelvin Park

Police are looking for a 14-year-old boy who went missing Monday from the Kelvin Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Geovany Bacajol was last seen in the 3100 block of North Keating, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police. He ran away from home with a variety of clothes.

Bacajol suffers from depression, suicidal thoughts, anxiety and bipolar disorder and does not have his medication or prescribed glasses, police said.

He was described as a 5-foot-6, 160-pound white Hispanic boy with an olive complexion, black hair and brown eyes, police said.

Anyone with information on Bacajol’s whereabouts should contact the Area North Special Victims Unit at (312) 744-8266.