14-year-old boy reported missing from Lawndale

Police are searching for a 14-year-old boy who was reported missing Friday from the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Armani Moore was last seen in the 3600 block of West Douglas, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

Moore is described as a 5-foot-6, 120-pound black boy with brown eyes, short hair and a medium complexion, police said. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a navy blue shirt and Nike Air Force 1 sneakers.

Moore is known to frequent the area around the 1800 block of South Drake, police said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call Area Central SVU at (3120 747-8380.