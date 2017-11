14-year-old boy shot in arm in North Lawndale

A 14-year-old boy was shot Wednesday morning in the North Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

The shooting happened about 11:15 a.m. in the 3600 block of West 13th Street, according to Chicago Police.

The boy was shot in the left arm and was taken to Stroger Hospital, but his condition and the circumstances of the shooting weren’t immediately known, police said.