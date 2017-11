14-year-old boy shot in chest in Belmont Cragin

A 14-year-old boy was shot and seriously wounded Sunday morning in the Belmont Cragin on the Northwest Side.

The shooting happened at 11:34 a.m. in the 2500 block of North Lotus, according to Chicago Police.

He was shot in the upper right chest and taken in serious condition to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, police said.

The circumstances of the shooting weren’t immediately available.