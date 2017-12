14-year-old boy shot in Chicago Lawn

A 14-year-old boy was shot late Tuesday in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The boy was a passenger in a gray Scion at 11:07 p.m. in the 6000 block of South Whipple when someone in a black vehicle fired shots, striking him in the chest, according to Chicago Police.

The driver of the Scion then crashed into a building in the 6100 block of South Kedzie, police said. The boy was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized.