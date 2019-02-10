14-year-old boy shot in eye, critically wounded in Little Village

A 14-year-old boy was shot in the eye and critically wounded Sunday afternoon in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

About 1:50 p.m., the boy was sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle that was stopped in the 2200 block of South Albany, according to Chicago police. Someone in an eastbound vehicle then fired shots, striking the boy in his right eye.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Area Central detectives are investigating the shooting.