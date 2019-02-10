Our Pledge To You

News

02/10/2019, 03:28pm

14-year-old boy shot in eye, critically wounded in Little Village

Five people — including three newborn babies — were stabbed at an overnight day care center inside a New York City home early Friday, and a woman who had slashed her wrist and was found in the basement was taken into custody, police said. The victims were listed in critical but stable condition.

Sun-Times file photo

By Sun-Times Wire
email

A 14-year-old boy was shot in the eye and critically wounded Sunday afternoon in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

About 1:50 p.m., the boy was sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle that was stopped in the 2200 block of South Albany, according to Chicago police. Someone in an eastbound vehicle then fired shots, striking the boy in his right eye.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Area Central detectives are investigating the shooting.

Sun-Times Wire