14-year-old girl missing from Austin

Police are searching for a 14-year-old girl who ran away from her West Side Austin neighborhood home Wednesday afternoon.

Tatyona Davis was last seen leaving her home in the 5900 block of West Walton about 3 p.m., according to a missing person alert from Area North detectives.

The day before she went missing, Tatyona was arrested for burglary, police said. She was upset when she returned home from the police station and ran away.

Tatyona is described as a 5-foot-8, 210-pound black girl with black hair, brown eyes and dark complexion.

Anyone with information should call the Area North Special Victims Unit at (312) 744-8261.