14-year-old girl missing more than 2 weeks from Gage Park

Police are searching for a 14-year-old girl who has been missing for more than two weeks from the Southwest Side Gage Park neighborhood.

Liliana Lara, who sometimes goes by Lily or Lupita, went missing Nov. 3 from the 5500 block of South Albany, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Lara is described as a 5-foot-2, 120-pound Hispanic girl with pink hair, brown eyes, a medium complexion and a small birthmark on her collarbone area, police said. She was last seen wearing a dark blue zippered fleece hoodie, dark blue jeans, and a black and purple Jordan gym shoes.

She has been known to hang out near 27th and Christiana; 26th and Troy; 55th and Troy; and Maplewood between 50th and 55th streets.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.