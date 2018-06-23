14-year-old girl reported missing from Palmer Square: police

A 14-year-old girl was reported missing Friday from the Northwest Side Palmer Square neighborhood, according to Chicago Police.

Azary Colon was last seen Friday when she left her home in the 3000 block of West Armitage, police said in a missing person alert.

Colon was described as a 5-foot-2, 165-pound Hispanic girl with brown eyes, brown hair and a light complexion.

She was last wearing a black and gray shirt, black pants and a light-blue and gray backpack, police said.

Anyone with information about Colon’s whereabouts is asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.