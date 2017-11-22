14-year-old girl reported missing from Park Manor

A 14-year-old girl was reported missing Wednesday night from the Park Manor neighborhood on the South Side.

Autumn Wynne was last seen about midnight Wednesday morning in the 7000 block of South King Drive, Chicago Police said in a missing person alert.

Wynne is described as a 5-foot-7, 130-pound black girl with a medium brown complexion, brown eyes and black hair, police said. She was wearing a navy blue puffy jacket, gray jogging pants and black boots.

Wynne may be carrying a black book bag and brown purse, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.