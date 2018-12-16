14-year-old girl reported missing from SW Side

Police are searching for a 14-year-old girl who went missing from the Southwest Side on Friday.

Andrea Ingram was last seen near the 6300 block of South Western, which borders the Marquette Park, Chicago Lawn and West Englewood neighborhoods, according to an alert from Chicago police.

Ingram is described as a 5-foot-2, 280-pound black girl with brown eyes and hair and a medium brown complexion, police said. She was last seen wearing a gray and red jacket, a burgundy sweater, dark leggings with “colorful characters” and burgundy Jordan sneakers.

Anyone with information abut Ingram’s whereabouts should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.