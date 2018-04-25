14-year-old girl reported missing from West Woodlawn

A teenage girl has been reported missing from the West Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side.

Debria Jackson, 14, was last seen Tuesday, according to an alert from Chicago Police. She’s known to spend time around the 6400 block of South Evans, 6300 block of South Blackstone, 5600 block of South Kimbark and 4400 block of South Drexel.

Jackson is a 5-foot-7, 150-pound black girl with black hair, brown eyes and a medium complexion, police said. She has a scar on her left hand and wears a hearing aide.

She was last wearing a black T-shirt, navy-blue jeans and gray, red and white Nike Air Max shoes.

Anyone with information was asked to call detective at (312) 747-8380.