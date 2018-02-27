14-year-old Maywood boy died of fentanyl overdose in November: officials

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration displays samples of fentanyl seized in 2006 in Chicago. / Sun-Times file photo

A 14-year-old boy found dead at his west suburban Maywood home last year died of a fentanyl overdose, investigators have found.

Alejandro Zagal, 14, was found dead by a family member shortly after 7 a.m. on Nov. 21 at his home in the 200 block of South 12th Avenue in Maywood, according to Maywood police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. Zagal was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:36 a.m.

An autopsy did not initially rule on the cause and manner of his death, but investigators have since determined he died of cyclopropyl fentanyl toxicity, the medical examiner’s office said Tuesday. His death was ruled an accident.

His death remained under investigation by Maywood detectives, police said. No charges had been filed in connection with his death as of Tuesday afternoon.