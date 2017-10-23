14-year-old missing girl last seen leaving Far South Side high school

Police are searching for a 14-year-old girl last seen leaving school Friday afternoon in the Far South Side Washington Heights neighborhood.

Montanasky Sanders, who also goes by “Sky,” “Tanna” or “Tannie,” was last seen leaving Julian High School at 10330 S. Elizabeth St., according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

She is described as a 5-foot-5, 110-pound black girl with black hair, brown eyes, light complexion and a scar in the middle of her forehead, police said.

She hangs out in the area from 95th to 107th, and Halsted to Loomis, police said. She also frequents the park at 95th and Peoria.

Police said Sanders might be with her friend Kayla Smith.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Area South Special Victims Unit at (312) 747-8274.