15 horses die in stable fire near Monee

Firefighters spent 6 hours putting out a barn fire near rural Monee, where about 15 horses died. | Monee Fire Protection District

About 15 horses died Tuesday in a large stable fire near rural Monee.

Firefighters responded about 4 a.m. to a horse stable near a riding arena in a rural area of Green Garden Township, according to Bruch Boyle, Deputy Chief of the Peotone Fire Protection District.

The blaze was upgraded to a 2nd alarm, and about 10 fire engines from neighboring districts were called to the scene, Boyle said.

One firefighter was injured at the fire, Boyle said. They were taken to Olympia Fields, where their condition was stabilized. The nature of the injury wasn’t released. No other injuries were reported

The fire, located in the 27200 block of South 80th Avenue, destroyed a stable that was about 100 feet by 300 feet, Boyle said.

It was extinguished by 10 a.m., Boyle said. An investigation into the cause of the fire was ongoing.