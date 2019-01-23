15 hurt in CTA bus crash in Goose Island

Fifteen people were injured in a crash between a CTA bus and a car Jan. 23 near Chicago Avenue and Peoria Street. | Fire Media Affairs

Fifteen people were injured in a crash between a CTA bus and a car Wednesday afternoon in the Goose Island neighborhood on the Near North Side.

The bus and a westbound black Mercedes collided at 1:47 p.m. on Chicago Avenue just east of Peoria Street, according to Chicago police and fire officials. A total of 15 people were taken to hospitals.

The two occupants of the Mercedes were seriously injured, but their injuries were not thought to be life-threatening, authorities said. The other 13 were occupants of the bus, including the driver. They were listed in fair-to-serious condition.

Details about their ages, genders and the hospitals they were taken to were not immediately available.

The CTA’s 66 Chicago bus was being rerouted in the area, the transit agency said.