15 people displaced by Brighton Park fire

Fifteen people were displaced by a fire New Years Day morning in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Crews were on scene about 7:30 a.m. attacking the blaze at the home in the 2400 block of West 46th Place, according to the Chicago Fire Department’s Media Affairs Office. Heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming from the building’s roof.

Firefighters went defensive as they deployed four lines to extinguish the flames, according to the fire department.

By 8:33 a.m., the fire had been struck out, the fire department said. No one was injured.

The department’s Office of Fire Investigations is investigating the cause of the fire.