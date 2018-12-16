15 people rescued from stuck elevator in the Loop

A group of 15 people were rescued from a stuck elevator this morning in the Loop, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Fire officials responded to a 911 call about 11 a.m. and found the group trapped inside an elevator that was stuck on the fourth floor of a building located at 819 South State Street, a fire department spokesperson said.

It wasn’t clear how long they were trapped. No injuries were reported, the spokesperson said.

The building houses an XSport Fitness center and several residential units.