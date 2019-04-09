15 shot — 3 fatally — Monday in Chicago

Chicago Police investigate the scene where a 14-year-old girl was shot, Monday night, in the 2700 block of South Indiana, in the South Commons neighborhood. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Three people are dead and 12 more injured after a wave of gun violence Monday across Chicago.

A man was killed and another wounded in a shooting in West Englewood, just blocks away from where six people were shot at a baby shower Saturday.

They were standing about 5:40 p.m. in the 6500 block of South Oakley when a dark-colored vehicle drove by and someone inside fired shots, Chicago police said.

An 18-year-old was shot in the head and died at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about this fatality.

The other man, 22, was shot in his abdomen and treated at the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

Area Central detectives are conducting a homicide investigation.

Earlier in the afternoon, a man was critically wounded and later pronounced dead in South Shore.

The 23-year-old was sitting in a parked vehicle in the 7200 block of South Euclid when a dark-colored SUV pulled up and someone inside fired shots, police said.

He was struck in the head about 3:55 p.m., police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment where he was later pronounced dead. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not confirmed this fatality.

Area Central detectives are investigating the shooting, police said.

In Monday’s first fatal shooting, a man died after he was shot five times in Austin on the West Side.

The 18-year-old was standing on the sidewalk at 12:38 p.m. in the 500 block of North Lamon Avenue when someone shot at him and ran away, according to police.

The man was struck twice in the abdomen, twice in the upper thigh and once in the shoulder, police said. He died at Stroger Hospital. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the death.

In non-fatal shootings, a 14-year-old and 7-year-old were injured in two separate incidents.

The 14-year-old girl was seriously wounded after shooting erupted inside her apartment complex Monday night in the Douglas area on the South Side.

The girl had just entered her family’s apartment at 9:45 p.m. in the 2700 block of South Indiana Avenue when gunshots ripped through the door and struck her in the torso and abdomen, police said.

She was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in serious condition, police said.

Area Central detectives are investigating.

The 7-year-old boy was hospitalized after shooting himself in the finger Monday evening in Galewood on the Northwest Side.

He was playing with the gun at 6:40 p.m. inside a home in the 1700 block of North Nashville Avenue when it accidentally discharged, police said.

The boy was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood in good condition, police said.

Area North detectives are investigating the incident.

Nine more people were shot and wounded Monday in Chicago. The day’s gun violence follows a weekend in which 28 people were injured and five killed across the city.

