15 shot, 3 killed Friday in city gun violence

Three people were killed and 12 others were wounded Friday in gun violence across Chicago.

The last fatal shooting during the 24-hour period happened in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side. About 11:55 p.m., a 24-year-old man was standing outside in the 5300 block of South Marshfield Avenue when someone approached him and opened fire, Chicago Police said.

The man was struck in his chest and back, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, according to police. The shooter was seen entering a white car and leaving the scene.

Another man was killed less than 30 minutes earlier on the Near West Side. Officers responded to a call of a person shot about 11:30 p.m. in the first block of South Campbell Avenue and found a 42-year-old man lying on a sidewalk with a gunshot wound to his head, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office hasn’t released details about the fatalities.

Friday’s first fatal shooting killed 25-year-old Brian P. Mosely in the Rosland neighborhood on the Far South Side. Mosely was walking on the sidewalk about 10:45 a.m. when a male in a red shirt approached him in the 10400 block of South Wabash and shot him, according to police and the medical examiner’s office.

Mosely was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with a gunshot wound to his abdomen, authorities said. He was pronounced dead an hour later.

In a single shooting Friday, three children, ages 10 to 14, were among four people wounded in a West Side Lawndale neighborhood shooting. About 8 p.m., the children and a 20-year-old man were gathered with other people outside in the 1100 block of South Troy Street when two people fired into the crowd from down the street, according to police.

One of the children, a 14-year-old boy, was in critical condition after he was shot in his head, police said. A 10-year-old girl was shot in her shoulder and was in good condition. She was taken with an 11-year-old boy who was shot in his foot and was also in good condition. The 20-year-old man was shot in the hip and groin and was treated at a hospital. Detectives had not determined who was the intended target of the shooting.

In other nonfatal shootings Friday: