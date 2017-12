15-year-old boy arrested after attempted carjacking in Little Village

A 15-year-old boy is in custody after an attempted carjacking Wednesday morning ended in a crash in the Southwest Side Little Village neighborhood.

Shortly before 9:30 a.m., the teenager tried to steal a car in the 2600 block of South Avers with its 52-year-old owner still inside, according to Chicago Police.

After a struggle, the car struck a fence, police said.

The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said. The boy was taken into custody.