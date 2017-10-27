15-year-old boy arrested for shooting another teen in Midlothian

Police have arrested a 15-year-old boy suspected of shooting another teenager Thursday afternoon in southwest suburban Midlothian.

Authorities were called at 4:21 p.m. about a shooting near 148th Street and Keystone Avenue, according to a statement from Midlothian police. Officers arrived to find the 17-year-old boy with a single gunshot wound to the torso.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

The suspect, a 15-year-old boy, has since been taken into custody, police said. He is being questioned at the Midlothian police station, but no charges had been filed as of Friday morning.