15-year-old boy shot in Edgewater Beach

Officers search for shell casings at the scene of a shooting Friday evening in the Uptown Neighborhood. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A 15-year-old boy was wounded Friday evening in a North Side Edgewater Beach neighborhood shooting.

He was shot in the left leg about 6:10 p.m. in the 5200 block of North Winthrop, according to Chicago Police.

Paramedics took him to Lurie Children’s Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.