15-year-old boy shot in West Garfield Park

A teenage boy was shot Monday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The 15-year-old was shot at 11:57 a.m. in the 100 block of North Pulaski, according to Chicago police.

He was taken by ambulance to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating.