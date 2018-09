15-year-old boy shot walking down Fulton River District sidewalk

A boy was shot Wednesday evening in the Fulton River District neighborhood.

At 9:24 p.m., the 15-year-old was walking down the 500 block of West Fulton Street when a bullet grazed his right leg, according to Chicago police.

He brought himself to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

The shooting unfolded near the downtown Riverwalk, which begins on the other side of the river.

Area North detectives were investigating.