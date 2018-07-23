15-year-old boy stabbed, 40-year-old woman shot during Lawndale fight

A 15-year-old boy was stabbed and a 40-year-old woman was shot during a fight Monday night in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

About 9 p.m., they were involved in a fight with several people in the 3500 block of West 16th Street when shots rang out, striking the woman in her leg, according to Chicago Police.

The boy suffered a minor stab wound during the scuffle, police said.

They were both taken to Mount Sinai in good condition, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating.