15-year-old girl reported missing, last seen in Back of the Yards

A 15-year-old girl was reported missing Thursday after she was last seen in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Jacqueline Juarez was last seen Tuesday in the 5200 block of South Wolcott, according to Chicago police.

Juarez was described as Hispanic, about 5-foot-3 and 130 pounds with reddish-brown hair and a fair complexion, police said. She was wearing a black Columbia jacket and tan pants.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.