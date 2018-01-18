15-year-old girl slowly followed by man in brown vehicle on Northwest Side

A 15-year-old girl told authorities she was followed by a man Tuesday afternoon on the Northwest Side when she refused to approach his vehicle.

About 3:35 p.m., the girl was walking in the 5300 block of North Natoma in the Union Ridge neighborhood when the man motioned for her to come over to him as he sat in a light brown, four-door vehicle, Chicago Police said.

The girl ignored the stranger, who was described as a heavy-set white man between 50 and 60 years old with white hair and a white beard, police said.

When she continued to walk south, he followed her slowly in the vehicle for several blocks while making eye contact with her, police said. She went into a neighborhood store and called her parents.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.