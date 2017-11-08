15-year-old girl stabbed by family member in Washington Park

A 15-year-old girl was stabbed by a family member Wednesday afternoon in the South Side Washington Park neighborhood.

About 2:15 p.m., the teen was arguing with a family member who pulled out a knife and stabbed her in the 5600 block of South King Drive, according to Chicago Police.

The victim suffered minor lacerations and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition, police said.

The suspect left the scene before police arrived and is not in custody. Area Central detectives are investigating.

Police did not confirm scanner reports that the suspect is the girl’s older sister.