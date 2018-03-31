159th Street closes Monday for construction in Oak Forest, Markham

Parts of 159th Street are scheduled for significant construction starting Monday in south suburban Oak Forest and Markham.

At Cicero Avenue, 159th Street will close until June, the Illinois Department of Transportation said. A detour will guide traffic south to 167th Street.

The construction will improve intersections, drainage, and traffic signals, IDOT said.

159th Street will also be affected by overnight construction starting Monday at the Tri-State interchange in Markham.

Preparations for bridge reconstruction will close lanes during off-peak hours, the Illinois Tollway said.

In mid-April, interchange ramps will close for four months at the 159th Street and I-294 interchange, Illinois Tollway said.