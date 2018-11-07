John D’Amico has won the 15th District seat in the Illinois House of Representatives, defeating challenger Amanda Biela, according to returns as reported by the Associated Press.
The Sun-Times endorsed D’Amico for the 15th District Illinois House seat, saying he is, “a strong voice for his district.”
D’Amico has been a State Representative since 2004 and serves as Chairman of the Transportation: Vehicles & Safety Committee. He co-sponsored the bill that evolved into the Future Energy Jobs Act, which provides greater regulator support for clean energy such as wind and solar. Top priorities for D’Amico also include reining in property taxes, reducing gun violence and protecting healthcare rights for women.
Biela is running for public office for the first time and is currently a stay-at-home mother of three children. She is a former high school teacher for Chicago Public Schools and is an active volunteer in her community. Biela is advocating for a 1 percent hard cap on property taxes in Illinois to combat the number of residents leaving the state.
