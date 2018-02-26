16 inmates indicted after fight at Cook County Jail

Cook County Jail inmates fighting earlier this month in a maximum security housing tier. | Screenshot from surveillance footage provided by the Cook County Sheriff's Office

Sixteen inmates are facing additional charges after a fight broke out earlier this month in a maximum security housing tier at Cook County Jail.

The fight was reported about 9:30 p.m. Feb. 16 in Division 9 of the jail, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office. Two inmates were hospitalized after suffering puncture wounds during the fight, while others were treated for injuries at the jail. None of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening.

A homemade weapon was recovered following the fight, the sheriff’s office said.

On Friday, a Grand Jury indicted the following inmates on mob action charges:

• Breily Sotomayor, 24

• Richard Duncan, 20

• Javonte Daniels, 19

• Eddie Howlett, 25

• Miguel Webster, 23

• Matthew Cobbs, 24

• Garlin Minor, 24

• Robert Morales, 28

• Sylvester White, 23

• Eugene Spencer, 26

• Larry Woods, 39

• James Ford, 29

• James Wilson, 34

• Nicacio Munoz, 28

• Antonio Davis, 28

• Devonte Marsh, 22

No further information was immediately made available.