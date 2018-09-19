Baby girl among four wounded in South Loop shooting

A 16-month old girl and at least three others were shot Wednesday evening in the South Loop neighborhood.

Shortly after 9 p.m., gunfire erupted at the intersection of Cermak Road and State Street, striking four to five people, according to Chicago police and the Chicago Fire Department.

The 16-month-old baby, along with a 13-year-old girl and a 30-year-old woman were shot inside a vehicle while waiting at the intersection, police and fire officials said.

The baby and the girl were taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital in critical condition, fire officials said. The woman was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where her condition was stabilized.

A man who was also inside the vehicle declined treatment at the scene, fire officials said.

The circumstances of the shooting, which unfolded near the Cermak-McCormick Place Green Line station, were not immediately known, police said. The area was closed to traffic.

Area Central detectives were investigating.