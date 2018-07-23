16 shot — 3 killed — in Sunday gun violence

Three people were dead and at least 13 were wounded after 24 hours of gun violence Sunday in Chicago.

The last homicide claimed the life of a 56-year-old man in the Far South Side’s Eden Green neighborhood. About 10:50 p.m., the man was arguing with someone in the 300 block of East 130th Street when the person pulled out a handgun and opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

He was struck multiple times in his body, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, police said. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office hasn’t released details about his death.

Earlier in the morning, two men were killed in a triple shooting in the South Side Englewood neighborhood. The three men were sitting in a parked vehicle about 5:35 a.m. in the 5500 block of South Wells when someone fired shots at them, according to police.

Two of the men, 21-year-old Parish McKenzie and 22-year-old Tremel Thomas, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where they both died, according to police and the medical examiner’s office. A 28-year-old man was treated for multiple gunshot wounds.

The last nonfatal shooting Sunday wounded two men in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side. About 10:30 p.m., the men were standing on the sidewalk in the 3800 block of West Gladys when someone in a white car fired shots, according to police. The men, ages 21 and 23, were treated for gunshot wounds to their legs.

About 9:15 p.m., a man was shot in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side. The 20-year-old was riding a bike on the street when someone in a white car fired shots about 9:15 p.m. in the 1900 block of South St. Louis, according to police. He was treated for a gunshot wound to the buttocks.

In other nonfatal shootings Sunday: