16-year-old girl Amundsen High cheerleader accidentally shot to death

A 16-year-old Amundsen High School cheerleader was “accidentally” shot to death Sunday evening in the West Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side, and the person who pulled the trigger is in custody, according to police.

At 6:57 p.m., an “acquaintance” of the girl was handling a gun inside an apartment in the 6600 block of South Marquette, according to Chicago Police.

The gun accidentally discharged and struck the victim in the eye.



Eshunte Mayfield was pronounced dead at the scene less than 30 minutes later. The Cook County medical examiner’s office initially identified the victim as Eshani Mayfield, but the school’s website listed her as Eshunte.

In a note to students, staff and parents of Amundsen, principal Anna Pavichevich wrote: “It is with deep sadness that we inform you about a recent loss to our school community. Eshunte Mayfield passed away last night. Our thoughts are with her family during this difficult time.”

The Chicago Public Schools’ Crisis Management Unit was at Amundsen on Monday “to provide grief counseling and support to students and staff members. These individuals will be in the building over the next several days to assist our school community,” Pavichevich wrote.

Mayfield lived in the Uptown neighborhood on the North Side.

An autopsy Monday found she died of a gunshot wound to the head, and her death was ruled a homicide, according to the medical examiner’s office.

A suspect was taken into custody and charges were pending Monday night, police said. Area Central detectives are investigating.

“We are saddened by this loss and will do everything we can to help …,” Pavichevich wrote.